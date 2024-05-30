Roseberry Topping is a much-loved local feature in the landscape for the people of Teesside and North Yorkshire.

Over the next five years the National Trust and North York Moors National Park hope to deliver a programme of extensive path restoration work for ten paths - a mix of permissive routes and public rights of way - so visitors can continue to enjoy walking there.

The initial work will be on the main walking route from Newton under Roseberry, from the edge of Newton Woods to the summit, a distance of 416 metres. This is the priority footpath for repair due to the level of damage, a scar of almost 15 metres in places.

Gail Buzzard, General Manager for the National Trust, said: “For anyone who has lived in Teesside or nearby, Roseberry Topping is a symbol of home. It matters to me that residents and visitors can safely access and enjoy their time walking in the area. These repairs mark the start of a series of improvements to benefit all who access nature and enjoy the views from, and of, Roseberry Topping."

There will be diversions in place for everyone’s safety and the cooperation of visitors to the area to stick to the designated routes during their walk is appreciated.

Gail added; “I’d like to thank visitors for their patience whilst work progresses, and for their continued support by sticking to the paths to allow reseeding to establish, and to prevent further erosion in the future”.

Increasing the width of the path in places will help to accommodate those who walk at Roseberry Topping and hopefully prevent future damage. In time, the environmental and ecological losses will repair as the landscaping and reseeding takes hold. There will be interventions to capture and divert water away from the path, helping to reduce future erosion. By focussing on the materials used and changes to the incline in places, the finished work will help to provide a more accessible surface and help those using the space to enjoy their time in the countryside.

Joel Brookfield, Director of Recreation and Wellbeing at the North York Moors National Park Authority, said: “Roseberry Topping is one of the most iconic landmarks in the Teesside area and a place that holds personal significance to so many people. Unfortunately, its popularity has come at a cost over the years and its pathways are now in serious need of extensive repairs. We’re really pleased to be working with National Trust to ensure that this very special hill remains a safe and welcoming location to experience the beauty of the North York Moors and reconnect with nature and the environment.”

The National Trust is a conservation charity and relies on external funding and the generous support of donors to carry out much of its work. Roseberry Topping doesn’t generate any income as there is no entry fee and the car park is owned and operated by North York Moors National Park Authority. The National Trust understands how special Roseberry Topping is to local communities and are working with the National Park Authority to secure the future of the landscape at this site. Grant applications are underway to pay for the footpath restoration work, and further information will be shared when these have been finalised.

Specialist landscape contractors are being used due to the extensive damage on the first path. Work is scheduled to start in June, and likely to take four to six months to complete. Keep up to date at nationaltrust.org.uk/roseberrytopping and if visiting, thank you for sticking to the designated routes and paths.