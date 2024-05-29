Williams Investment Management LLP has given £1,000 to Wellspring, which has its headquarters at the former St Andrew’s Vicarage in Starbeck in Harrogate, in memory of Robert Ash, who died last September.

Duncan Williams, founding partner of WIM said: “We miss Robert tremendously; especially his inimitable wit and charm. We had worked together for more than 30 years at this firm and elsewhere and he was both a dear friend and a valued business partner.

“It seemed appropriate to honour his memory with a donation to Wellspring Therapy and Training, which does fantastic work in the Harrogate and District community, providing private counselling at affordable rates, easing the overwhelming demand on the NHS mental health services, and providing hope for children, families and individuals who are struggling with mental ill health and associated distress."

Robert was a well-known figure in the Harrogate business community. A qualified stockbroker with 35 years’ experience, he joined Williams Investment Management, based in Victoria Avenue, in 2005, a year after it was set up in by Duncan Williams and Denis Kaye.

Nick Garrett, interim chief executive of Wellspring, said: “We are very grateful indeed to Williams Investment Management for their donation in memory of Robert. It is reassuring that something positive can emerge from such a tragedy and this money will enable us to provide much-needed mental health support for our clients.

“Demand for our services in the Harrogate region has never been greater, with the lingering effects of the global pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis combining to make life very challenging for so many people. The support of local firms such as Williams Investment Management is absolutely crucial in helping us to provide the mental health services that are badly needed.”

Wellspring Therapy & Training is based at 78, High Street in Starbeck. The well-respected charity, which was founded by in 2003, provides affordable short and long-term counselling for the Harrogate and district community.

What makes Wellspring’s work unique is that the charity offers affordable long-term, open-ended counselling where needed. This type of therapy is not currently widely available from the NHS. Most private counselling typically costs between £50 or more for each session, but many of Wellspring’s clients are unable to afford this.

Looking ahead, Wellspring hopes to be able to counsel 220 clients by the end of next year, building on the 170 now on the charity’s books.

John Newsome (WIM), Nick Garrett (Wellspring), Duncan Williams (WIM) and Denis Kaye (WIM) (Image: Supplied)