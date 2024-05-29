The giant mural, on the back of Brown’s on Back Swinegate, depicts a peregrine falcon in vivid, layered colours, with the words ‘Ey Up York’ woven through the composition.

It’s the work of York-born street artist SledOne, whose grandfather Tom Adamson was once an apprentice stonemason at York Minster, where falcons roost - hence the design.

The 30-year-old artist, who has worked in Amsterdam and Hanover as well as London, Cardiff and Glasgow, said he was ‘really happy’ with the response the 20m² mural has had.

SledOne working on his mural in York's Back Swinegate last week (Image: York BID)

“I feel really honoured to paint this mural in my home town,” he admitted.

“I loved that I got to use references that have ties to my family.”

As well as its striking falcon design, the new mural incorporates words collected from York residents and visitors by local immersive experience company Four Wheel Drive about why they love the city.

Sled One's completed mural on Back Swinegate (Image: York BID)

Four Wheel Drive co-founder Joly Black, Co-Founder said: “We've been collecting quotes as part of our creative engagement programmes over the past two years."

Words incorporated into the final design include 'independent city', 'I love the north', 'historic buildings' and - of course - 'pub'.

Words incorporated into the design of the mural on York's Back Swinegate include 'independent city', 'I love the north' and 'walls' (Image: York BID)The mural was commissioned by York BID as part of this year’s York Festival of Ideas, which kicks off on June 1.

It joins other murals on Coppergate, Foss Walk, York Barbican, Coney Street and Queen Street which have all been commissioned or supported by York BID.

Leah Pendleton's mural on the side of Fenwick in Coppergate (Image: York BID)

York BID’s project manager Rachel Bean said: “This mural celebrates the spirit and essence of York.

“I love the incorporation of a Peregrine Falcon, a nod to York's heritage and endurance, and a personal connection for the artist.

“It’s an incredible addition to our growing public art programme, and we hope it becomes a must-see destination in York.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to Browns for their collaboration and support in making this happen.”

The completed Back Swinegate mural (Image: York BID)

The theme for this year’s York Festival of Ideas is ‘The Power of…’ SledOne’s new Back Swinegate mural is said to be themed on ‘The Power of Place’.

Joan Concannon, Director of York Festival of Ideas, said: “We are thrilled that York BID and SledOne have enthusiastically embraced our theme, creating this incredible mural which brilliantly brings to life the power of York and our amazing community.

“We are sure the mural will inspire residents and visitors to see York in a new light and we encourage everyone in York to go take a look.”

York Festival of Ideas runs from June 1-14. You can view the full programme at yorkfestivalofideas.com/2024/