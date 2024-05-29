Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as they believe he may have information that will assist their investigation.

It follows an incident at Terror Tower in Foreshore Road, Scarborough.

Officers said it happened at around 4pm on Saturday, May 11.

"A male attempted to obtain a refund which escalated into him damaging the card payment device at the location and assaulting the member of staff," said a spokesperson for the police.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to contact joel.varey@northyorkshire.police.uk

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Joel Varey, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240082643 when passing on information.