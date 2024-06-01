Vale of York Oddfellows member, Claire Needham, was chosen as the winner in the "Giving Something Back" category of the Oddfellows Making a Difference Awards.

She was presented with a trophy by the chairman of the national friendly society during its annual conference in Llandudno on Tuesday, May 28.

On winning the award, Claire said: "I was surprised, completely surprised, and I feel really honoured.

"It’s a really nice feeling. It’s nice that other people think the work I’m doing is making a difference and it’s having an impact."

Claire with the Chairman of the Oddfellows, Barbara Needham (Image: Supplied)

Claire decided to take on the Rob Burrows Leeds Marathon last year to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA).

She was able to raise £2,897, which was shared between MNDA and Leeds-based Martin House Children’s Hospice.

"The marathon was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done," she said.

"I like to challenge myself to prove I can do something, and if you’re doing something like that I feel like it’s an opportunity to build people’s awareness and raise money for causes at the same time."

Last year’s Vale of York Oddfellows District Chairman, June Whitehead, nominated Claire for the award.

She said: "Claire has made a wonderful difference to many lives by raising considerable amounts of money for charity, something she continues to do.

"She has always put others before herself and believed in doing for others what you would wish them to do for you.

"I’m very proud of Claire. She fully deserves the recognition of this award."