A WELL-KNOWN York budget supermarket is set to reopen after a refit.
The Aldi shop in Kathryn Avenue, Huntington is set to re-open to customers tomorrow (May 30) following a refurbishment.
Aldi says the upgrades will make for an all-round better shopping experience and a more sustainable store.
Changes include increased chiller space, complete with new fridge doors to reduce energy consumption, as well as additional room for special buys and redesigned health and beauty and bakery sections for a modernised look.
The store employs 33 staff, and store manager Adam Monk said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we are really looking forward to welcoming back some familiar faces as well as new customers and supplying our local community with the everyday amazing products we have available.”
