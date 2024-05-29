Wiggy road is blocked by through traffic, not just hospital visitors, and the root cause of the problem lies in the ridiculous closing of Lowther Street and Townend Street.

Open those streets again and there would be less traffic and fewer traffic jams on Lord Mayor’s walk to boot.

A greater solution would be to make Vyner and Fountayne Streets one way, one to Haxby Road and one down to Wigginton Road.

But with Nimbys and a council that reduces parking that is unlikely to happen.

It is ridiculous that from the bridge clock to the one at Yearsley Baths you have to drive all the way to the Punch Bowl turn.

So much for cleaner air, common sense and patients’ ability to get to the hospital quickly in an emergency.

John Zimnoch, Osbaldwick, York

A chance to remember York’s Crimean War hero

York Royal Naval and Royal Marines Association will be holding a graveside service at York Cemetery at 13.00 hours on Sunday June 2 for Bombardier Wilkinson RM, who won the VC on June 7, 1855, at Sebastopol in the Crimea.

I don’t think the people of York are aware of this important grave in York Cemetery with its head stone in the shape of the VC.

More information is available online - just search Bombardier Wilkinson.

Peter Shepherd, chairman York RNA, Cherrywood Crescent, Fulford, York