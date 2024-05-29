The immensely tough reinforced concrete structure is clearly visible and having to be munched away by specialist equipment.

The former tax office was well suited for upgrade and adaptation to hotel or residential use.

The approval to destroy it was contrary to the much-vaunted principle of sustainability, whereby reuse of existing buildings should be a foremost consideration.

Not forgetting of course that its removal made a mockery of the Conservation Area as there is now nothing left in that stretch of Piccadilly that existed when the 1947 Town and County Planning Act was passed.

The only real reason why Swinson House was removed, rather than repurposed, was so that yet another huge mega-block could be erected in its place.

Once again, the planning system in York failed to protect the traditional scale and character of this ancient city.

Matthew Laverack, Lord Mayors Walk, York