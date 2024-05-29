A CAR was destroyed in a fire on the A64 yesterday evening (Tuesday).

Crews from York, Acomb and Malton responded to reports of a vehicle on fire in a layby near the former Jinnah restaurant at 6.26pm. This was a fire to a Citreon DS, which was 100% damaged by fire. The cause was an electrical fault. Crews used two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.