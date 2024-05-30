Shekhar Kapur, director of movie Elizabeth: The Golden Age, will join the York Festival of Ideas.

He will be joined by celebrated author Vikas Swarup, author of "Q&A", adapted for film as Slumdog Millionaire.

The pair are set to talk about how movies and books can capture a global audience.

The in-conversation event, 'From Page to Hollywood Screen: The power of creativity', is presented in partnership with the Jaipur Literature Festival, and will be chaired by Katie Razzall, BBC news, culture and media editor.

Joan Concannon, director of York Festival of Ideas, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome such amazing artists as Shekhar and Vikas to this year’s festival.

"The festival’s overarching theme this year is The Power Of… and we can’t wait to hear how they create works with universal appeal which showcase the power of creativity and imagination to transcend borders and cultures."

York Festival of Ideas will run from June 1 to 14. More than 200 mostly free in-person and online events will be held over the festival's duration.

The University of York leads the festival, with support from the Holbeck Charitable Trust, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation and the Higher Education Investment Fund, as well as a range of additional sponsors.

More details on the festival can be found here: www.yorkfestivalofideas.com/2024/