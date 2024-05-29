Anna Jacobs, a former lawyer from Wetherby, has quit following injuries suffered in a car accident, which gave her concussion.

A spokesperson for the Green Party told the Press that a new candidate will be found during the next few days, in time for the deadline for all parties to find their candidates, which is next Friday.

A reselection process will begin on Friday or over the weekend, though the party has a candidate ready to fill the vacancy, the spokesperson added.

Wetherby and Easingwold is a new constituency, covering areas to the north and west of York.

In addition to Wetherby and Easingwold, it also includes Boroughbridge and Tadcaster, plus surrounding villages.

The other candidates for the constituency are John Hall (Yorkshire Party), Michael Jordan (Reform UK), James Monaghan (Liberal Democrat) and Sir Alec Shelbrooke (Conservative).

The move comes as other parties still have vacancies to fill for the July 4 General Election.

They include Reform UK still needing to fill the vacancies for York Central and York Outer.

This follows the party standing down the candidates for those seats due to their ‘inactivity.’

It later transpired the York Central candidate had in fact died.

Earlier this week, national media reported the Conservative Party still needed to find 150 candidates.

Reform UK has a similar number to find, according to national media.

Likewise, Labour was reported to be almost 100 candidates short at the weekend.