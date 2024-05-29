The Press this week reported that French-owned finance company Antin Infrastructure Partners are set to purchase the company subject to government approval.

Both Parties would not comment on the reported £1.5bn sale price.

Neither would they comment on how the take-over would affect jobs and production on the Huntington site, which employs 750.

However, when announcing the deal, a Portakabin statement said the sale “would accelerate its growth.”

York Outer Liberal Democrat Candidate, Andrew Hollyer said: “We need urgent confirmation from Antin Infrastructure Partners that if this sale goes through the Portakabin headquarters will remain in Huntington and jobs of hard working residents will be safe.

“We hope that the new company will continue Portakabin’s long-standing investment into highly skilled jobs in York for many years to come.”

Huntington and New Earswick Liberal Democrat Councillor Keith Orrell said: "Portakabin is in the heart of our community and so the way it operates affects local residents. We have always had good relations with Portakabin as a local employer of many of our residents. I hope that the new company will continue the open communication we currently enjoy and that no jobs are lost in this process.”