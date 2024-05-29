A CAR has been taped off after an incident close to the Bar Walls in York.
A grey Vauxhall car has been cordoned off in St Margaret’s Terrace, a cul de sac in the complex of council flats off Navigation Road close to Walmgate Bar.
The car has been covered in some kind of tarpaulin and has a traffic cone on top of it.
The Press has contacted North Yorkshire Police for a comment and will add it here when we get it.
More to follow.
