As The Press reported yesterday (May 28), North Yorkshire Police said Simon Jeffels, 53, was last seen at an address in Selby.

Read next:

Popular city bar and restaurant gears up for York Pride 2024

They said his last sighting, at Laurence Grove, was at about 4pm on Sunday (May 26). He was thought to have travelled on a black Reflex bike towards Howden.

Now police say he’s been found safe and well and have thanked everyone who shared the appeal.