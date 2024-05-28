Now officers are appealing for two "key witnesses" to come forward in the hope they can help identify the culprit.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at around 4pm on Tuesday, May 7, when a 13-month-old child was with her mother in the woodland area of York's Museum Gardens.

The suspect picked up the child and began kissing her, police said.

Now officers have released a CCTV image of two people who are not suspects, but who may have seen the stranger who picked up the child.

Police say the two people in this image are NOT suspects, but they may have witnessed something which will help the investigation

A police spokesperson said: "We are appealing to two key witnesses to come forward after a toddler was picked up by an unknown man and kissed on her face.

"The two people pictured in these images are believed to have been present in Museum Gardens in York when the incident happened.

"We must stress that they are not suspects, but witnesses who could provide vital information."

They added: "We do not have CCTV images of the suspect in this case and the witnesses’ information could be key to helping us identify the suspect."

The people in the images or anyone who can help identify them is asked to email Sophie.howarth@northyorkshire.police.uk or you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Sophie Howarth.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

Please quote reference 12240082371 when passing on information.