Charlotte Katie Unwin, 23, was twice given a chance to stay out of jail for the late-night street attack, York Crown Court heard.

But now she is behind bars after the probation service twice sent her back to court for not carrying out Judge Simon Hickey’s order.

“I view your excuses with some scepticism,” the judge told her. “In my judgement it is not unjust to impose an immediate custodial sentence.

“People who stamp other people, particularly young women defenceless on the ground, usually go to prison.”

He had originally taken an “exceptional course” in suspending a six-month prison sentence for 18 months on condition she did 15 days’ rehabilitative activities and 180 hours’ unpaid work.

But she had stopped co-operating with the probation service.

He jailed her for four of the six months, deducting two months because she had done some of his order.

Finkle Street in Selby (Image: Google Street View)

The judge said the attack happened just after 2am outside the Blackamoor pub in Finkle Street, Selby, in March 2022.

The victim fell on her back in the street while holding her mobile phone.

Unwin had then gone over and kicked her in the face and stamped on her head.

Police showed Unwin footage of the incident when they interviewed her and she gave no reaction to it.

Mother-of-one Unwin, of Powell Street, Selby, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm to the woman and failure to attend unpaid work appointments on two occasions in December and January. It was the second time she had breached the order.

For Unwin, Graham Parkin said she had seen a man who had intimidated her when attending unpaid work and probation appointments and so she had stopped coming.

But the judge said she had not told the probation service about this man.

Mr Parkin said Unwin had difficulties including post traumatic stress disorder because of treatment she had suffered. She had had problems in her childhood that had led to her using “extreme behaviour”.

“She has never had a life,” he said.

She was now beginning to talk to those who could help her about her problems and was sorting out accommodation and family issues. She had not offended or been in trouble with the police since the incident outside the Blackamoor, he said.

Brooke Morrison, for the probation service, said Unwin had been given five extra days’ rehabilitative activities for breaching the suspended sentence conditions at a hearing in September 2023.

For a time after the hearing she had worked with the probation service, but had not co-operated with the service or attended any appointments since the beginning of April.

In total, she had only attended 35 appointments out of 82. She had provided acceptable explanations for 26 of the missed appointments, but not for 19 of them.