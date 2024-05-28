Simon Jeffels, 53, was last seen at an address in Selby.

North Yorkshire Police said his last sighting, at Laurence Grove, was at about 4pm on Sunday (May 26). He is thought to have travelled on a black Reflex bike towards Howden.

Simon is described as white, of a slim build, around 5ft 5 inches tall with brown hair that’s grey at the centre parting.

The police added that Simon has a number of tattoos including one of a lion with the word Stacy on his right forearm and three cubs on his left arm.

He may possibly be wearing brown construction boots and a blue/black zip up hoody.

"Simon if you are reading this, please get in touch with someone, we just want to know that you are safe," said a spokesperson for the police.

Those who believe they have seen Simon, or have information that could assist police, are asked to contact them as a matter of urgency by calling 101. If you know his immediate whereabouts, please call 999.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240093534 when passing on information.