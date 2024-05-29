The Impossible WonderBar and Restaurant in St Helen's Square is decked out in rainbow colours ahead of York Pride taking over the city this weekend as the event returns for 2024, celebrating all things LGBTQ+.

The charity which is run by volunteers and trustees works to promote equality and diversity for those living in York and the surrounding areas, among many other important objectives.

This year, people wanting to get involved with one of the biggest events in the community can expect a parade, festival, boat cruise and lots more.

At Impossible there's a special Cloud Nine cocktail being served at the bar all week and Friday will see the venue playing throwback classics ahead of a special performance by York drag queen Velma Celli who will be travelling to York from London with LNER to promote the York Pride on Saturday morning.

Then at about 11.30am Velma will be addressing crowds in St Helen's Square from one of the balconies at Impossible.

Velma Celli will be headlining the Impossible Pride event (Image: Supplied)

Impossible's business development manager, Jack Vanston, said: "We're really looking forward to Pride this year; we have a special 90-minute drag show with Velma Celli along with a special guest drag act part of our bottomless drag brunch.

"There's not a lot of 'safe spaces' in York for gay people and we want people to know that Impossible is a safe space not just this coming Pride weekend, but all year round, whether it's in the pink Room, the restaurant or the hotel. I want the business to be inclusive for everybody."

York drag queen Velma Celli will be performing

Impossible is one of a number of participating businesses with discounts if you buy a York Pride wristband. The bands cost £6 from https://yorkpride.org.uk/wristbands/

The Impossible drag brunch takes place on the first Saturday of every month and costs £48 per head. Places can be booked at https://impossibleyork.com/

Impossible York is gearing up for Pride this year (Image: Supplied)