Luke Lawrence Atkin is wanted for failing to appear at court.

The 36-year-old from Warrington, previously of York, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and failed to appear at Bradford Crown Court for trial, North Yorkshire Police said.

He was found guilty in his absence on Friday (May 24).

The court has issued a warrant for his arrest.

“It is believed that he has travelled abroad and may be in Thailand,” a force spokesperson said.

Police urge anyone who has seen Mr Atkin or knows where he is to phone 101 quoting incident number 12240074511.

Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via crimestoppers-uk.org