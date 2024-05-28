A wanted man with links to York may have fled to Thailand, police said.
Luke Lawrence Atkin is wanted for failing to appear at court.
The 36-year-old from Warrington, previously of York, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and failed to appear at Bradford Crown Court for trial, North Yorkshire Police said.
He was found guilty in his absence on Friday (May 24).
The court has issued a warrant for his arrest.
“It is believed that he has travelled abroad and may be in Thailand,” a force spokesperson said.
Police urge anyone who has seen Mr Atkin or knows where he is to phone 101 quoting incident number 12240074511.
Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via crimestoppers-uk.org
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article