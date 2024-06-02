Roo was brought to the RSPCA's York animal home off Landing Lane by an RSPCA inspector because his needs were not getting met.

Staff at the animal home describe him as a 'very sweet rabbit'.

"He will need some extra TLC and handling as he can be a little skittish," a member of staff at the animal home said.

"But he has come on so much since first arriving at the centre.

"He now has a brighter future to look forward to."

Staff at the animal centre describe Roo as a 'lovely boy'.

"He has been at the centre for over a year now and he really does deserve to be in a loving new home," the staff member said.

He will, however, need to go with a female rabbit. "All he needs is to find himself a lovely lady friend!"

Staff at the animal centre are hoping to hear from adopters who have room for a hutch that is at least 6ft long, and that has an attached covered run that's at least 10 feet by 6.5 feet by three feet.

"Please remember though this is a minimum requirement and always think 'the bigger the better'" the staff member said.

Roo and his partner will also require 'lots of enrichment' to keep them happy and entertained.

"Any other accommodation will happily be discussed by staff at the centre," the staff member said.

To find out more about Roo, or to see what other animals like him are available for adoption from the animal home in York, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.