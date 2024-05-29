Ryedale Community Foodbank is seeing a consistent increase in demand with more people and families visiting again and again.

The charity's figures reflect the national picture which with food banks in the Trussell Trust network distributing more than 3.1 million emergency food parcels – the highest number in its history - over the last year.

Between April 2023 and March 2024, the number of people that used a food bank for the first time was 655,000.

There has also been a 94% increase in the number of emergency food parcels distributed by Trussell Trust food banks compared to five years ago. More than 1.1 million of these parcels were distributed for children.

Trussell Trust figures show that food bank support for pensioner households is rapidly increasing.

Between 2018/19 and 2023/24 food bank support for these households has more than quadrupled –(an increase of 345%), compared to an 81% rise amongst households without someone of pension.

Emma Revie, Chief Executive of the Trussell Trust, said: “It’s 2024 and we’re facing historically high levels of food bank need. As a society, we cannot allow this to continue. We must not let food banks become the new norm. As we approach the next UK general election, we urgently need all political leaders to set out how they will build a future where no one needs a food bank to survive. Voters want to see a change and we need cross-government action at all levels to deliver it. We know what’s pushing people to food banks, so we know what needs to change.

"A supportive social security system is the bedrock on which we end hunger for good. Building on this, we need much more effective employment and financial support for parents, carers and disabled people, and action to ensure everyone can have the security we all need to access opportunities and have hope for the future, through more secure and flexible jobs and investment in social housing.

"Food banks are not the answer. They will be there to support people as long as they are needed, but our political leaders must take bold action to build a future where everyone has enough money to afford the life’s essentials. The time to act is now.”Norton Town Councillor Di Keal, Chair of Ryedale Community Foodbank, said: "These national figures are very much reflected at Ryedale Community Foodbank. Where we used to expect annual fluctuations in demand through the year, in 2024 we are seeing consistent increased demand. In March we fed 193 adults and 97 children. There is no doubt that there are children living in food poverty in Ryedale.

"Many families are living on a knife edge between just coping and falling into food poverty if a sudden crisis occurs, such as receiving a high fuel bill or a washer or cooker breaking down. The foodbank is here to help in such a crisis, but we are finding more people and families are visiting again and again."

Ryedale Community Foodbank offers emergency food and some household goods such as toiletries and cleaning products, to people in need in the Ryedale area.

In April 2022, following the closure of the previous Foodbank, the new entirely volunteer led Ryedale Community Foodbank opened its doors to clients. It now has three foodbank centres in Malton/Norton, Pickering & Kirkbymoorside.

Clients are referred by specialist agencies such as North Yorkshire Council (NYC) , Carers Support, Citizens Advice Bureau, NYC Early Help, Carers Plus Yorkshire, NYC Living Well, Social Services, Next Steps, Sight Support Ryedale, doctor’s surgeries and schools.

Cllr Keal added: "Benefit delays, debt and low income are the most common reasons recorded as to why people visit the foodbank.

"The increased levels of food poverty are undoubtedly the result of the ongoing cost of living crisis and the UK's woefully inadequate benefits system. It can take up to six weeks for benefits to be received after a claim is made, so how is an individual or a family supposed to put food on the table during this time?

"It is frankly appalling that in 2024 so many people are reliant on foodbanks to survive."