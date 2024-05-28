I like the idea of a railway station at Askham Bar (What about a station at Askham Bar?, Letters, May 25). It might cut down traffic to and from York College too.
However, a problem could be that trains stopping there would interfere with the mainline expresses unless a new line was built.
A better idea on the other side of town might be to have a station at Barton, on the road to Scarborough.
That would not require a new line or any new train services, and could provide a brand new Park&Ride service in two directions - into Malton and Scarborough as well as York.
John Bibby, Straylands Grove, York
