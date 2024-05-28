However, a problem could be that trains stopping there would interfere with the mainline expresses unless a new line was built.

A better idea on the other side of town might be to have a station at Barton, on the road to Scarborough.

That would not require a new line or any new train services, and could provide a brand new Park&Ride service in two directions - into Malton and Scarborough as well as York.

John Bibby, Straylands Grove, York