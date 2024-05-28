The incident happened in Kellington Park, near to Kellington, south of Selby.

The teenager suffered bruising and swelling to the back of his head and finger. He also suffered a seizure after the assault, said North Yorkshire Police.

The assault happened between 4.55pm and 5.10pm on Friday, May 24, the force added.

READ MORE:

Police are looking for two boys aged around 16 in connection with the incident.

One is described as having ginger hair, wearing glasses, and wearing a blue Under Armour top. The other was wearing a black hoodie and black bomber jacket.

They were said to be riding a moped and motocross bike.

A police spokesperson said the force was appealing for witnesses and information.

They added: "We’re particularly appealing for any witnesses to the assault or who may have CCTV in the area that may have captured the suspects before or after the incident."

Please email Sophie.baron2@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help the investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Sophie Baron, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12240091467 when passing on information.