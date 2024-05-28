Officers said that the crash happened on the B1222 near Sherburn-in-Elmet, at around 2.50pm on Bank Holiday Monday (May 27).

The collision involved a white Renault Clio travelling towards Newthorpe and a grey Kawasaki ZR motorcycle heading in the opposite direction.

"Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle, a 65-year-old male from Sherburn-in-Elmet was pronounced dead at the scene," said a spokesperson for the police.

"We are appealing for any witnesses or dashcam footage which may have captured the collision or either of the vehicles beforehand."

A third vehicle, a black Keeway Superlight motorcycle was caught up in the aftermath of the collision, however the rider was uninjured.

The road was closed to allow emergency services to attend to the incident and for collision investigators to examine the scene and recover the vehicles.

It reopened at around 2am in the early hours of today (May 28).

Police are now investigating the incident, and are asking anyone with information to email the Major Collision Investigation Team at MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and pass information for incident number 12240093182.