The first of this year’s Malton Food Lovers Festivals has been proclaimed a huge success by organisers, Visit Malton CIC, following three days of culinary delights spread across the town.

Over 120 stalls, cookery demonstrations, brass bands, a fun fair and live music created a real festival atmosphere across the market town for the first of two major food festivals – nicknamed the ‘Food Glastonbury’. From gourmet scotch eggs and rustic sausage rolls to delicious cakes and pies – not forgetting speciality pet treats – thousands of people flocked to Malton over the bank holiday weekend.

“The weather forecasts were perhaps a little pessimistic, but even the threat of the odd rain shower did nothing to dampen spirits, and Malton has been buzzing throughout the three days of the Food Lovers’ Festival,” said Mark Brayshaw of Visit Malton. “

As ever, the cookery demonstrations on the main stage were a real draw for many people – and it looked fantastic this year, dressed as a kitchen garden.”

The Food Lovers Festivals are a key part of Malton’s tourism calendar, with the second taking place a little later this year, on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 October, to avoid clashing with other major events in the region. In the meantime, the Monthly Food Markets and an array of food suppliers and restaurants in the town are more than ready to cater for anyone who cannot wait that long for their next ‘foodie fix’.

“Several of our market traders have gone on to find a permanent home in the town, with independent outlets popping up around the Market Place and beyond,” says Mark. “Whether you are looking for a gourmet romantic meal, or wanting to find locally-sourced ingredients to cook yourself, Malton has you covered – we truly are a town that embraces localism, with products sourced from our own doorstep. And this doesn’t even just apply to foods – Malton is a town of markets and makers with all kinds of independent stores throughout Malton offering hand-crafted products to discerning visitors.”

Entries are now being accepted for September’s big event which celebrates the town’s food and drink – The Malton 10K. This unique event is far more than a running race, with options for casual jogging enthusiasts and those who prefer to amble around enjoying tasty treats and tipples produced by local companies as they make their way around the route.

For more information on all the events taking place in Malton in 2024, go to visitmalton.com