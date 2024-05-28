The county's police have issued a CCTV still of a man they would like to speak to following a theft from Penny Petroleum in Seamer Road in Scarborough.

A force spokesman said: "On Wednesday, May 1 at about 6.40pm a man took a variety of washing detergents from the store without attempting to pay for them.

"Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured as he may have information that will assist our investigation.

"Please email katie.hicks@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

"If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference 12240076460 when passing on information.