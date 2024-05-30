No.1 By GuestHouse, York, at 1 Clifton, was named as one of the best places to stay in the UK, according to TripAdvisor’s Best of the Best Travellers’ Choice Awards.

Ranked as the number one in the city on Tripadvisor with a perfect five-star rating, guests have praised the hotel for its ‘thoughtful touches’ – including a record player, dolls house (containing a Nespresso machine), and fully stocked pantry with snacks for all guests to enjoy.

One guest (Annie A) said: “The place is immaculate and felt fresh and welcoming. The bed was heaven - my husband is still talking about it a week and a half later. One hundred per cent the sweetest hotel with the best service. Would recommend a million times over.”

The hotel is dog friendly and features both a spa and onsite restaurant - the Pearly Cow - which is rated 4.5 out of five on Tripadvisor (with guests praising its savoury doughnuts, cote de boeuf, and fresh oysters).

A spokesperson for GuestHouse said: “We're absolutely thrilled to have No.1, York recognized among the top 25 hotels in the country by Tripadvisor.

Pearly Cow at No.1 York by GuestHouse (Image: Provided)

“This recognition means so much to us and is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional hospitality and memorable experiences for our guests.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to our guests for their support and positive reviews, and to our dedicated team for their passion and hard work.”

GuestHouse is also nominated in the Condé Nast 2024 Traveller's Readers' Choice Awards.