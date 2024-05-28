Joshua Anthony Strickland, 29, also denied trying to intimidate the third man by making threats and damaging a car at the home of the alleged victim’s father.

Strickland, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to criminal damage to a Kia Sportage but denies that he did this with the intention of intimidating anyone, and has also pleaded guilty to carrying a hammer as an offensive weapon on the same day as the alleged intimidation.

He and co-defendant Robinson Peter Fitch Banks Binks, 27, of Fifth Avenue, Tang Hall, both appeared at York Crown Court via video link from prison.

Both men pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at a plea and trial preparation hearing.

It was both men’s first appearance before York Crown Court. They had previously appeared before York Magistrates' Court and been sent to the higher court.

The incident involving a corrosive substance allegedly occurred on April 19 in Fossway.

After speaking to barristers for the prosecution and the defence, the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, adjourned the case for trial on October 7 at York Crown Court.

Neither man applied for bail and both were remanded in custody until their trial.