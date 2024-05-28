The group of 40 crossed the Atlantic to enhance their learning – and explore the city described by level three art and design student Grace Ogle as a “bucket list travel destination”.

They visited the Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty, Rockefeller Center and Central Park, along with art museums like the Met and the Museum of Modern Art.

Grace described the trip – funded by Turing Scheme programme for studying abroad – as an “an amazing opportunity”, adding: “I wanted to surround myself in the culture and art of New York as it is a bucket list travel destination for so many people.

“I learned about so many famous pieces of artwork and was introduced to new artists along the way which have inspired my college projects.”

Fellow student Riley Cocking added: “This trip was not just enjoyable but also beneficial towards my coursework.

“By visiting a range of galleries and museums, I found different artists and styles that I could use for my final project.”

Elaine Whitehead, programme lead for art, design and media, at Selby College, said the trip “highly motivated” the students as they “dream big and think about their next steps after college”.

She added that students who couldn’t make it on the trip took part in a programme of industry expert workshops at the college.