A THUNDERSTORM warning has been issued for York and North Yorkshire, with the possibility of torrential downpours.
The Met Office warning runs from 2pm until 7pm today (May 28), it encompasses the entirety of Yorkshire, and stretches as far as East Anglia.
"Thunderstorms may bring torrential downpours causing travel disruption and, in places, flooding," is what the Met Office said when they issued the warning.
They also included warnings of sudden flooding, which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Lightning strikes, strong winds, and a slight chance of power cuts were also mentioned.
The Met Office added that fast flowing or deep floodwater has a small chance of creating danger to life.
Rain in York is expected to ease after 7pm, and remain patchy throughout the week.
