Two men were involved in the altercation at The New Globe Inn, Malton, which North Yorkshire Police says happened at about 11.45pm on Friday, March 29.

Police are now appealing for information about the assault.

Those with information are asked to email nate.mills@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1054 Nate Mills, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website

Please quote reference 12240055219 when passing on information