A MAN has been left with a broken jaw after a fight in a pub beer garden.
Two men were involved in the altercation at The New Globe Inn, Malton, which North Yorkshire Police says happened at about 11.45pm on Friday, March 29.
Police are now appealing for information about the assault.
Those with information are asked to email nate.mills@northyorkshire.police.uk.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1054 Nate Mills, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website
Please quote reference 12240055219 when passing on information
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article