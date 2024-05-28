Residents in Holme-on Spalding-Moor in East Yorkshire have set up a JustGiving page to help raise £5,000 to help their neighbours whose home was hit by lightning at about 4.45pm on Sunday (May 26).

Thankfully the couple were uninjured, but the house has been left without most of its roof as a result of the strike.

The devastation left after the strike (Image: Supplied)

In a post by Becky Belcher who set up the page says: "Rob and Connie’s house was hit by an aggressive bolt of lightning, resulting in a house fire and all their belongings lost.

"As a community it has hit hard and I can’t even begin to imagine what they are going through, but I wanted to do something to help.

"If you can spare anything for a donation to help get them back on their feet I‘m sure it would be much appreciated."

The site is already £3,717 towards its target. To show your support go to: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Robandconnie

Lightning hitting the house (Image: Supplied)