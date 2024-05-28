A CAR has crashed into a wall in a North Yorkshire town.
The county’s fire and rescue service say they were called at 7.10pm last night (May 27) after reports of a crash in Pannal, Harrogate.
A service spokesman said: “A crew from Harrogate responded to reports of a road traffic collision where one car had impacted a garden wall.
“All occupants were out on arrival of crews. Crews isolated the battery.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article