A CAR has crashed into a wall in a North Yorkshire town.

The county’s fire and rescue service say they were called at 7.10pm last night (May 27) after reports of a crash in Pannal, Harrogate.

A service spokesman said: “A crew from Harrogate responded to reports of a road traffic collision where one car had impacted a garden wall.

“All occupants were out on arrival of crews. Crews isolated the battery.”