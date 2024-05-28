A FIRE has been started deliberately in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at about 7.10pm last night (May 27) after reports of a fire in Kingsway North in Clifton.
A service spokesman said: “A crew from Acomb responded to reports of a sofa on fire in a garden, which had been left unattended.
“Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire, which was caused deliberately.”
