North Yorkshire Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 74-year-old Eric Beadneall.

He has been missing since the early hours of Sunday (May 26) and officers believe he may be in York city centre, but has previously travelled by bus to the Whitby area.

He is white, 5ft 4ins tall with brown hair that is greying, stubble and wears rectangular glasses.

He walks hunched over and shuffles and was last seen wearing a woollen hat, brown jacket, jeans and black trainers.

If you have any information that could help our search, please call police immediately on 101 and provide reference number 12240093266.