Firefighters rescued a mum and baby who got trapped in a lift that had broken down.
A fire crew from Richmond was called to an address in Catterick just after 11.30am today.
"Crew used small tools to gain entry to the lift and free the occupants," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
