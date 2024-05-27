POLICE in York are teaming up with the Yorkshire Building Society to offer advice on how to avoid falling victim to fraudsters.
They will be hosting a ‘scam and fraud prevention advice’ session at Morrisons in Foss Islands Road from 10am to 1pm on Thursday May 30.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Come along and learn valuable tips from North Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Building Society to help stay safe and be informed!”
