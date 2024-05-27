City of York Council says the closure is 'to allow for the construction of a new retaining wall and rampart, following the removal of Queen Street Bridge'.

The section of the walls closed on May 20, and is due to remain closed until June 28.

A sign pinned to the closed metal gates at the Station Rise access to the walls this afternoon said: "Due to the ongoing works at Queen Street the section of the city walls between Station Rise and Micklegate Bar is currently closed.

"Please rejoin the wall walk again at Micklegate Bar. Thank you."

Notice on the closed Station Rise access to the city walls this afternoon (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Knots of disappointed wall-walkers gathered at the locked gates on Station Rise this afternoon - many whipping out their mobile phones to find out where Micklegate Bar is.

The rest of the city walls remain open, however - opening daily at 8am, and closing at 8pm.

The new retaining wall is to be built as part of the ongoing project to demolish the Queen Street Bridge and clear the way for a new road layout in front of the railway station as part of the York Station Gateway project.

The bulk of the bridge was pulled down over the weekend of April 27/28.

However, the approach ramp at the southern end was left in place to act as a 'piling platform' to allow the retaining wall to be built.

The Queen Street Bridge site, where a retaining wall is to be built to protect the York city walls, this afternoon (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Once in place the new retaining wall will ‘support the embankments and protect the city walls from any possible movement once the remaining parts of the bridge are removed’, the city council says.

Council bosses have stressed that the city walls were closely monitored throughout the demolition process at the end of April – and say ‘no movement has been recorded to date’.