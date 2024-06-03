Swinton and District Excelsior Band has been formally presented with the Kings Award for Voluntary Services (KAVS).

It was presented to the Band Chair, Jane Ford and band member Taylah Tildesley, on behalf of HM King Charles III by Mrs Jo Ropner, the Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire at a presentation lunch held at Malton and Norton Golf Club.

The award is the highest a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE

Swinton and District Excelsior Band is now able to use the accolade in all their promotional and musical activities.

The band was awarded the KAVS for the dedicated and hard work of all its volunteers and members, offering free membership, lessons and loan of instruments and doing great work in the community.

The Lord Lieutenant praised the commitment and enthusiasm of all the volunteers and members, saying that being one of the few charities to receive the award is really something to be savoured and is a really important mark of excellence and recognition very well deserved for the work the band does in the community and making music accessible to all.

Members of the band, Volunteers and their families gathered at the celebratory event to receive the award and played a couple of numbers.

Chair Jane Ford gave thanks to all the volunteers and members who’s hard work and dedication has made the award possible.

Following receipt of the award, band members Catherine Dunn and Tracey Popham travelled to London to take part in the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace where they met other recipients of the award and individuals who had been nominated for lots of reasons.

Catherine and Tracey said it was an honour to represent the band at such a prestigious award.

Tracey said: "It was sent lovely day, great to meet others and find out why they were there too."

Swinton and District Excelsior Band provides free training for children and adults, as well local concerts.

The band is currently raising funds for its band room, a 19th century Methodist Chapel, which urgently needs £40,000 for major repairs.

The work will also increase thermal efficiency see the installation of solar panels to help reduce energy costs and the band’s commitment to improving the environment.

For anyone who is interested in joining the band they offer Free Lessons, loan of instruments and membership. They have a beginners group, training band and senior band and welcome players at all levels. Contact the band for further details. By phone 07874 746589 or e-mail secretary@swinton-band.com or via their Facebook page.