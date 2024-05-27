It has given us great pleasure to watch the re-wilding of the little plot in front of our bungalow in Hob Moor Drive.

We have been amazed at the variety of plants, flowers and grasses that have been allowed to spring into life and the number of bees and insects they are attracting.

Is there any chance that we could, perhaps, have a No Mow June as well this year? Added to the environmental benefits, this could also save money for the cash strapped council.

Mary Morton, Hob Moor Drive, Holgate, York

Levy a council tax on student flats

York residents have had to find the means to address yet another large increase in council tax while the quality of services goes downwards.

We will soon be having to pay for green bins to be emptied, furthering the downward trend of services we pay for with our council tax.

The quality of housekeeping from City of York Council within York and its outskirts has been tumbling for several years. There are streets with years of dead leaves blocking drains, roads falling to pieces and graffiti in several areas.

Around the city are street signs covered in green moss, with some barely readable, and the Bar Walls embankments and the areas around certain war memorials look disgracefully unkempt.

If money is so tight I ask why the many student apartment blocks to my knowledge do not pay council tax at all, yet receive the same services as we who do pay it.

Robert Waite, Windmill Rise, York