Nine students from All Saints RC School in the city have been offered places at university to study medical degrees.

Six future doctors, two vets and a dentist have been given places in higher education.

Sharon Bilton, head of sixth form at All Saints, said: "The students have done incredibly well in a fiercely competitive field. They’ve shown real dedication and determination in their applications - and all while preparing for their A-levels. We’re very proud of them."

Overall, 187 All Saints students applied for a university place this year and all have received at least one offer.

And 50 per cent of offers have been made by top-flight Russell Group universities.

All Saints has the largest sixth form in York and almost five hundred students study for a range of qualifications at the school.

Mrs Bilton said the school’s effort to get students into top universities was supported by the wider community.

"There is lots of experience in York, and it was great to be able to tap into it. From helping with applications to providing mock interviews, groups like York Rotary Club were incredibly helpful," said Mrs Bilton.

All Saints attracts students from across York and the surrounding area, with some travelling from as far as Malton and Easingwold to study at the city centre site.

As well as university places, eight students from All Saints have been offered places on school leaver programmes or degree apprenticeships.