In these days of doom and gloom it was so lovely to see the tribute to Normandy veteran John Graham on the front page of The Press (‘Family pride as war vet, 102, dies’, May 25).
It is sad that John has passed away but we can celebrate his achievements and his long life and think of something positive for a change.
Anne Horner, Carrington Avenue, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here