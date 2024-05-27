North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say their crews were returning from an overturned car which had crashed in Stillington at about 8.11pm last night (May 26) when they came across an incident in Micklegate, York.

A service spokesman said: “On our way back from the Stillington incident, York appliance came across a person collapsed in the street.

“Fire crew remained with the casualty – a woman celebrating her 40th birthday – until an ambulance, they requested, attended.”