A CAR has flipped upside down after a crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called at 7.14pm last night (May 26) after reports of a crash in Stillington.
A service spokesman said: “York and Acomb crews responded to a BMW series 3 car which had overturned and ended upside down in a hedge.
“On their arrival the man who was driving was in his 30s and was out of the car and receiving care from paramedics. No action required by the fire service.”
