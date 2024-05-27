This will also be the first time the Show hosts the World Ayrshire Federation Annual Conference when around 100 farmers from countries including Kenya, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and America attend as part of a UK Tour.

The People’s Choice competition is back for the first time since 2019. People’s Choice traditionally took place in the cattle classes, with exhibitors generally in fancy dress and a light-hearted approach to the whole business of describing and judging the cattle. Its return this year has seen it extended to goats and pigs.

Charles Mills, Show Director said: “We are thrilled to announce an exciting programme of events throughout the show, from a world conference for farmers from across the globe, to a Battle of the Butchers competition in the Food Hall, there’s so much for everyone to enjoy.

“There’s also the old favourites which traditionally draw huge crowds with the Cock O the North and the Grand Cattle Parades and I’m delighted to announce the return of People’s Choice which is a lot of fun and gets the public involved.”

There will be newcomers to the Vertu Motors GYS Stage with Helen Skelton (Tuesday) and Rob and Dave Nicholson, of Cannon Hall Farm, (Friday) along with returning stars Peter Wright of Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet (Thursday) and Adam Henson (Wednesday).

The President’s Lawn will showcase a Grimme four row self-propelled potato harvester on display, set up in honour of the YAS President this year, Martin Cockerill, who’s a potato farmer.

There will also be a photography exhibition by British Life Photographer of the Year, Amy Bateman, will reflect her on a yearlong journey to record the stories of forty farms across Cumbria. Amy and husband Colin’s 900-acre cattle and sheep farm Croft Foot is also nominated for a Tye Trophy award, a YAS award highlighting some of the best farms in the north of England and recognising the contribution of farmers to conservation and environmental improvement.

For the first time at the GYS, a craft beer bar will be open in the Food Hall. There will be over ten beer choices from four brewers within a three-mile radius of the Showground, including award-winning beers from Harrogate Brewing Company, Roosters, Turning Point and Daleside breweries. These local businesses are all members of SIBA - Society for Independent Brewers - the UK body that represents independent breweries.

Also in the Food Hall is the Battle of the Butchers where craftsmanship, creativity and innovation will be rewarded. The new competition, organised by Danny Upson of Dalziel Ltd in conjunction with the Institute of Meat, will see nine teams of butchers compete to produce the best dishes in six different meat categories.

And don’t miss top names in the cheese world who will head up a packed stage programme over at the Cheese & Dairy section, supported by Wensleydale Creamery. These include: Nigel Barden on Tuesday, Sam Wilkin from The Cellarman Podcast on Wednesday, Cheese Explorer Emma Young on Thursday and Homage2Fromage’s Nick Copland on Friday. There’s also a charity cheese auction on Thursday raising money for The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) which provides crucial support for the farming community. Shepherds Purse Cheeses celebrate their 35 year anniversary too after launching at the Show back in 1989.

The Great Yorkshire Show Food Theatre will see Huddersfield’s Samira Effa take to the stage for the first time. Samira now boasts a hattrick of appearances on the BBC Great British Menu, slotting time in front of the cameras in between her duties as head chef at Bar & Restaurant EightyEight at Grantley Hall, near Ripon. The Game Cookery Theatre will host Jake Jones from Forge at Middleton Lodge in Middleton Tyas – who already tipped by Michelin as one to watch.

Independent family-owned brewery T&R Theakston will be quenching the thirsts of Great Yorkshire Show goers as they take over management of the main bar - the “Great Yorkshire Inn”. The brewery will occupy the main bar marquee, with an accompanying shop alongside the bar, offering visitors the opportunity to try and take home the fruits of the brewery’s almost 200 years of brewing experience.

In the Countryside area, get ready for a Countryside Voices marquee with films, talks and panel discussions on key countryside topics including mental health in rural issues as well as restoring our rivers. Contributors include the National Gamekeepers’ Organisation, British Deer Society and Salmon & Trout Association.

The Innovation Zone, sponsored by OnPath Energy (formerly known as Banks Renewables), will include a series of short talks every day as well as displays and Russells farm machinery will be showing their latest methane-powered tractor.

Three new performers will take centre stage for the first time at this year’s Great Yorkshire Show.

The Paul Hannam Quad Bike Stunt Show will wow crowds every day as the stuntman from North Devon who raced at British Championship level, will be performing jumps, trick riding and doing multiple rolls.

And there will be musical entertainment from international classical singers the Forever Tenors who will perform twice a day throughout the show. Newly returned from an exhilarating tour across South America, Japan, and Scandinavia, they are excited to be bringing their mesmerising show back home to Yorkshire.

British Army Band Catterick, comprised of musicians from The Royal Corps of Army Music, will play for the first time this year and will follow the Forever Tenors. British Army Band Catterick, based in Catterick Garrison, was formed in 2019, bringing together musicians from the bands of The Royal Armoured Corps, The King’s Division and The Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

Throughout the Great Yorkshire Show, there will also be two Farm to Fashion shows taking place on the Sheep Shearing Stage at 12noon and 4:30pm every day apart from Friday at 12noon and 3pm. Hosted by radio presenter Nick Hancock, the shows will feature collections from a wide range of both national and regional designers, including a selection of brand partners from British Wool.

And there will be a couple of well-known faces hitting the catwalk with farming influencer and arable farmer Olly Harrison taking centre stage with the models on Tuesday at 12noon.

South Yorkshire Farmer, YouTuber and Tiktoker Joe Seels will model on Wednesday at the 12noon slot, while Peter Wright of Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet will be on at 12noon and 3pm on Friday.

Tickets are: Adults £35, Children £13 and Families £86, please go online https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/ticket-information/