Breckenholme, home to Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil and Charlie & Ivy's rapeseed oil brands is partnering with HOPING (Helping Other People In Need Group) York Street Kitchen and hope to raise valuable funds for the charity that prepares and distributes meals for people in food poverty.

Breckenholme's co-founder Adam Palmer said: "This year we invited our team to decide on our charity of the year. Each team member was asked to nominate their favourite Yorkshire charity, and then we asked them to vote. The clear winner was HOPING and it was selected by our stock controller, Gemma Caley, who heard about the charity's great work from a friend who volunteers for them.

"We're pleased to be able to help HOPING feed York's people in need. Our fundraising begins on 8th June when a team of us will do a sponsored walk from Thixendale to Hunmanby. This will be followed by the launch of a limited-edition Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil Lemon and Caper Dressing at the Great Yorkshire Show in July and other activities throughout the year. The cost of running the kitchen is around £300 per week, so the more money we can raise, the better."

The Breckenholme team of 20 is also planning more events to raise money and has set up a Just Giving page for donations.

Jayne Venables, HOPING Trustee, welcomes Breckenholme's support: "These are tough times for everyone so we warmly appreciate every penny the lovely Breckenholme team raises. We help people on the edge, without homes or struggling to work, pay rising bills and feed their children so this funding makes a vital difference to their lives."

HOPING was established seven years ago and became a registered charity in July 2023. It is a team of people who cook wholesome and tasty food outside King's Manor every Sunday afternoon. Staffed entirely by 40 volunteers, the team provides around 300 two-course meals each Sunday to 70 to 100+ diners and also delivers food parcels to struggling families mid-week.

Breckenholme is a Malton farm-based business that produces cold pressed oilseed rape for the food industry and is home to consumer brands Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil and Charlie & Ivy's.