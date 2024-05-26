Malton Food Lovers Festival, which runs to Monday May 27, has returned for another year, and takes place in the town centre.

Organisers said the event is one of the top free to enter food festivals in the country, with the best-of-the-best food producers in Yorkshire vying for stalls to display their wares, and top chefs lining up to host cookery displays and talks on the main stage.

Mark Brayshaw of Visit Malton said: “We’re featuring a real who’s who of local chefs and food talent.

“The market is brimming with amazing food producers, too, some stocking products for you to take home to cook for yourself, and others offering mouth-watering street food – sustenance for anyone spending a day or more here!”

The festival, which began on Saturday (May 25) is open today and on Bank Holiday Monday, May 27.

Local pubs will be open well into the evening over the weekend, say organisers.

Mark Brayshaw said: “Brass bands and buskers will be offering musical entertainment on all three days, and we’ve even got a vintage funfair on Shambles Car Park.”

Malton Sculpture Trail will also form part of the festival, with over 20 pieces of art spread across the town centre, and downloadable maps available to direct people to sculpted animals, birds and abstract designs.

For more information, see https://www.visitmalton.com/food-festival-yorkshire.