New Lodge - New Earswick for all Ages by Directions Planning Consultancy Ltd, is nominated in the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) 2024 Yorkshire Awards for Planning Excellence.

The care home - provided by Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust (JRHT) and situated within York’s garden village - received testimonials to RTPI praising how it ‘pumped new life’ into the heart of the community.

As reported in The Press, the site has already received separate recognition for architects PRP, going on to win a Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) Yorkshire Award 2023.

Directions’ boss Kathryn Jukes said the nomination for the RTPI award recognises excellence in planning which traditionally is about making places.

She added that governments push the objectives of trying to promote sustainable development, where objectives about balancing the environment, economy and social considerations come in.

The aim is to make places that are attractive, safe and welcoming to people and communities.

She said: “JRHT didn’t just want to build another care home, they wanted to link it back into the community and underpin the future of the Folk Hall at the same time.

“They took the Folk Hall back in, reconfigured it, installed a café, post office and library but the proposal there also provided restaurant and catering facilities for the care home.

“The idea of covered walkways were then introduced – proper paths now levelled to enable movement of residents between New Lodge to Folk Hall and encouraged the residents to attend the hall to socialise and for entertainment.

“The whole idea was about creating space for the community and permeability – with walkways and links through to the outlying streets.”

And then, for Kathyrn, there was the special attraction of the location itself.

She said: “It’s an absolute honour to work for JRHT, and in New Earswick.

“It’s one of the original garden villages, it’s what you learn about at university, it’s part of your education in that it’s part of that classic model of how to plan a place for proper town planning.

“It was very much about getting the right scheme and the right collaborative approach.”

Kathryn said Directions Planning Consultancy said some of the technical considerations included dealing with drainage and protecting the existing trees on a site that has mains drain running through it.

The planning company director said: “PRP are the architect with the award-winning design and as a planner I’m there really only to help with the process and the problem solving within the process, trying to sort through all the issues before we’ve got an application that can be approved.”

The RTPI 2024 Yorkshire Awards for Planning Excellence are announced at the Millennium Gallery in Sheffield on June 13.