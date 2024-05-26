The Gold Cup and Grand National winner Rachael Blackmore delighted the packed stands in coming home first on Term of Endearment in the William Hill Brontë Cup.

York Racecourse spokesperson James Brennan said: “There was a huge cheer from the crowd when our visiting star jockey came home in her first time at York.”

Mr Brennan said that the crowd were also excited about the colour and light coming from the stage in preparation for the performance from ‘Mania the ABBA Tribute’ later in the evening.

The Royal Yorkshire Regiment also performed on the Edwardian Weighing Room Lawn.

Mr Brennan said in the run up to the fifth race of seven on the card: “There was a more relaxed vibe to the proceedings than on the racecourse’s festival days that were seen earlier this month.

“We saw more people through the gates with it being a weekend and the stands were full.

“We’ve stayed dry with the weather forecast being better than had been predicted throughout the last week.

“There are some families with picnics taking advantage of the free entry for under-18s on race days such as these.”