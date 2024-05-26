A NORTH Yorkshire restaurant has been crowned top UK small business for customer service.
Whitby restaurant Hetty & Betty won the ‘At Your Service’ category at the national final of last week’s The Small Awards - taking home the award for outstanding customer service.
Owners Lois and David Kirtlan picked up the award at a sparkling event in central London hosted by comedian Sue Perkins.
Lois and David have restored the Grade II-listed building in Baxtergate, which has been serving fish and chips since 1928.
Lois said: “Going to The Small Awards final was incredible - there was a real energy in the room as everyone was so proud to be a finalist.
“It was a real celebration of small businesses from around the UK.
“Sue Perkins was a fantastic host, chatting to nominees - and even having selfies taken with them!
“We went to the event with no expectations at all - so I was really shocked when I heard our name read out as the winner.
“Exceptional customer service has always been at the heart of what we do. And this award belongs to the Hetty & Betty team - they should be really proud."
In its eighth year, The Small Awards is a nationwide search for the smallest and greatest firms in the UK, across all sectors, and is organised by Small Business Britain.
This year’s event was judged by a panel of leading enterprise experts.
Guests were also treated to a display of entertainment by Europe’s largest gay male choir, the London Gay Men’s Chorus, along with fine food and drink from independent caterers.
